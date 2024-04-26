IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc lowered its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up 2.4% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $20,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in IQVIA by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in IQVIA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

NYSE IQV traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,479. The stock has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.50. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

