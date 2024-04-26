Insider Selling: Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) Insider Sells 550,000 Shares of Stock

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS – Get Free Report) insider Helmut Gierse sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £16,500 ($20,380.43).

Helmut Gierse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Helmut Gierse sold 50,000 shares of Proton Motor Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05), for a total value of £2,000 ($2,470.36).

Proton Motor Power Systems Price Performance

Proton Motor Power Systems stock opened at GBX 2.45 ($0.03) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.28. Proton Motor Power Systems Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 11.80 ($0.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £40.67 million, a P/E ratio of -245.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Proton Motor Power Systems Company Profile

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions for renewable energy storage systems based on hydrogen.

