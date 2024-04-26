Intelligent Group Limited’s (NASDAQ:INTJ) Quiet Period Set To End on April 29th

Intelligent Group’s (NASDAQ:INTJ – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, April 29th. Intelligent Group had issued 1,875,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 20th. The total size of the offering was $7,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Intelligent Group Stock Down 5.0 %
NASDAQ INTJ opened at $1.32 on Friday. Intelligent Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.
About Intelligent Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Intelligent Group
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.