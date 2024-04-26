CIBC Boosts Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$11.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AAV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Monday, April 8th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.50.

Shares of TSE AAV opened at C$10.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.65. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$6.79 and a 1-year high of C$11.05.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.06. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of C$147.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$141.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.5298117 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Larry Festival bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.95 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

