Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhattacharjee now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.67. The consensus estimate for Illinois Tool Works’ current full-year earnings is $10.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

ITW has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.00.

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.86. The stock had a trading volume of 80,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.28. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,292.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

