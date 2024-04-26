ICON (ICX) Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 26th. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $238.67 million and approximately $7.42 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000378 BTC on exchanges.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 991,363,172 coins and its circulating supply is 991,363,275 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 991,356,330.750679 with 991,356,336.5074259 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.24015238 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $5,757,030.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

