Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 28,557 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,557 shares during the period. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up about 1.9% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 2.66% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $57,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 208,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after acquiring an additional 147,710 shares during the period. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:PPA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.91. 35,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,328. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.84 and its 200-day moving average is $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.74. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $77.17 and a 12-month high of $104.20.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
