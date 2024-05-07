Summit Trail Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 217.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,645,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $97,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $486,631,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,050,000 after buying an additional 7,937,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,089 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,652 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.82. 396,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,822,681. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average is $58.20. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.73.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1739 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.