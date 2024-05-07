Summit Trail Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 217.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,645,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $97,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $486,631,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,050,000 after buying an additional 7,937,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,089 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,652 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.82. 396,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,822,681. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average is $58.20. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.73.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Freshpet Surges 10%: Fresh Highs to Come for This Pet Stock
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Hims & Hers Health Stock Could Become a Wealth Compounder
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Penny Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.