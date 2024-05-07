Leuthold Group LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,209 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,612,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,387,000 after buying an additional 1,484,395 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,372,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,427,000 after acquiring an additional 936,339 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 947.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 417,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,183,000 after acquiring an additional 377,924 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 7,148.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,610,000 after acquiring an additional 360,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 165.4% in the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 380,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,939,000 after acquiring an additional 237,140 shares in the last quarter.

BIL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.50. 1,489,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,044,474. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $91.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

