Leuthold Group LLC Has $602,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PICK. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,984,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $930,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter.

PICK traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.90. The stock had a trading volume of 152,984 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.20. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $37.91.

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

