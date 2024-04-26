Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1923 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Hugo Boss Stock Performance
Shares of BOSSY opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.27. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $16.93.
Hugo Boss Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hugo Boss
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Semiconductor Shakeout: Finding Potential Amidst Turmoil
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.