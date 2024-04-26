Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1923 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

Shares of BOSSY opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.27. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $16.93.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.