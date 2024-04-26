Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 28th.
