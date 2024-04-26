Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Decreases Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in DaVita were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 242.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in DaVita during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 1,284.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DVA. UBS Group lifted their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on DaVita in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In related news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,629,578.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,540 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,071. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Trading Up 0.0 %

DVA opened at $132.77 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $141.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.16.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.