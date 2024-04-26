First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $72.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of FAF stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $54.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,087. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.27. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.28.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.22). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 101.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,127,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $572,116,000 after purchasing an additional 81,888 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in First American Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,594,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,608,000 after acquiring an additional 425,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First American Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,059,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,148,000 after acquiring an additional 94,854 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,680,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,135,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,615,000 after purchasing an additional 133,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

