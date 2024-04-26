Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Holdings Cut by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 3,263.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Evergy by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of Evergy stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $52.20. The stock had a trading volume of 232,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,929. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $63.39. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.98.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.82%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.