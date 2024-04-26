Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $155.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.17.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $144.96 on Thursday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $250.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 111.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

