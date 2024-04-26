Eley Financial Management Inc Has $1.35 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Eley Financial Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,707,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,250,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,627,000 after buying an additional 2,095,597 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $77,574,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,904,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 16.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,448,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.95. 404,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,639. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $63.28.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -79.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

