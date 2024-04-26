Eley Financial Management Inc Decreases Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Eley Financial Management Inc reduced its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,288 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Eley Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Eley Financial Management Inc owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,850.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 432.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,557. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.09. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

