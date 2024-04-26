Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra Declares Dividend of GBX 2.05 (LON:EGL)

Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra Trading Down 0.1 %

EGL opened at GBX 175.75 ($2.17) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 160.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 161.58. Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra has a 52-week low of GBX 144.03 ($1.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 220 ($2.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £202.68 million, a P/E ratio of -17,500.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra news, insider Susannah Nicklin purchased 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £2,492.32 ($3,078.46). In other Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra news, insider Susannah Nicklin acquired 1,684 shares of Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £2,492.32 ($3,078.46). Also, insider Joanna Santinon bought 20,000 shares of Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 158 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £31,600 ($39,031.62). Insiders have bought 41,684 shares of company stock valued at $6,709,232 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

