Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 1,847 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period.

Shares of HDV stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $108.56. The company had a trading volume of 123,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,988. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.38. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $110.33.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

