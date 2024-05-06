Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Douglas Todd Eden Acquires 15,000 Shares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Todd Eden purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.63 per share, for a total transaction of $294,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,094.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Douglas Todd Eden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Douglas Todd Eden bought 5,000 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $101,850.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Douglas Todd Eden bought 7,000 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.32 per share, with a total value of $156,240.00.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of HWBK stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.83. 4,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,709. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $139.21 million, a PE ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Hawthorn Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 226.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWBK. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 16,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 99.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

