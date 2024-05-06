SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $32,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GLD stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $215.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,478,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,930,452. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.95.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.