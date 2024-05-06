Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 6,720 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Myecfo LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,215,000. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $368,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,584. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $23.93. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $781.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.66.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

