Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stake Boosted by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,412 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 241,440 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 33,046 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,879 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 524,334 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $18,954,000 after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.59.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.87. 1,873,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,969,750. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

