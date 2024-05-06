Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $591,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,181,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,154,000 after purchasing an additional 141,104 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,895,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,538,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 72,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 48,485 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:FTEC traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.17. The company had a trading volume of 113,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,569. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $113.12 and a 52 week high of $159.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.57.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.