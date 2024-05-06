Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 160 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,341 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in Netflix by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after acquiring an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,833 shares of company stock valued at $88,270,051 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. CICC Research started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.15.

Netflix Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $14.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $593.40. 2,070,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,409,234. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.03 and a 12 month high of $639.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $602.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.80. The company has a market cap of $255.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

