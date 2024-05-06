Paget Leonard Alves Sells 6,309 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 1.8 %

YUM stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.76. 1,032,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,707. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.69. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

