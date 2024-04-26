Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

Webster Financial has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $6.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $548,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $548,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,095. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.23.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

See Also

