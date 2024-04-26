Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.
Webster Financial has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $6.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.
Webster Financial Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $548,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $548,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,095. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on WBS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.23.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.
