Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Dana has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:DAN traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.36. 101,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,754. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Dana had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dana will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

