Cross Staff Investments Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 305,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,262,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP traded down $8.64 on Friday, hitting $531.77. The stock had a trading volume of 449,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,958. The company’s 50-day moving average is $545.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.17. The stock has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $435.49 and a one year high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

