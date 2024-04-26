Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Holdings Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,996 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.13% of Coinbase Global worth $53,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $3,247,000. Emory University bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $747,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Coinbase Global by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,726 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $223.61 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $283.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 828.19 and a beta of 3.41.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total transaction of $8,015,788.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,585,661.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $12,872,282.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,893.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total value of $8,015,788.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,585,661.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 532,208 shares of company stock valued at $99,652,403 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $146.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.43.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

