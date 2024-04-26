Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Announces Earnings Results

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23), RTT News reports. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHTR stock traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,427,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,744. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.44. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.80.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

