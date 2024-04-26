Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.70 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.01%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Casella Waste Systems updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 2.5 %

Casella Waste Systems stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.92. The stock had a trading volume of 353,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 205.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.70. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $100.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $746,871.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 168,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,220,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $157,479.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,340.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $746,871.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,556 shares in the company, valued at $15,220,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,238 shares of company stock worth $1,026,395 over the last three months. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CWST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.71.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

