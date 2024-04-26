Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO traded up $16.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.49. 668,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,158. Exponent has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $102.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.92.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 57.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXPO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $264,275.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

