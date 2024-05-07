Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on IPAR shares. BWS Financial restated a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IPAR

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of Inter Parfums stock traded up $3.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.27. 176,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,062. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.52 and its 200-day moving average is $135.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.19. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $114.88 and a 52 week high of $156.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $328.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $37,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.