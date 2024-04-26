TD Cowen Boosts Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target to $35.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at TD Cowen from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.15% from the company’s previous close.

KDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

KDP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,229,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,515,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.05.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $354,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,057.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $354,861.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,057.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $376,956,514.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,443,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,528,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,354,861 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,014,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,059,000 after purchasing an additional 818,426 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926,582 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,060,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,937,000 after purchasing an additional 730,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,458,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,401,000 after acquiring an additional 953,639 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

