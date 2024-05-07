MAP Protocol Trading 2% Higher This Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 7th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded up 2% against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $143.86 million and $6.39 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
MAP Protocol Profile
MAP Protocol launched on November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 9,697,223,991 coins and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.mapprotocol.io. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
MAP Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
