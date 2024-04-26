Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.940-5.940 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Canadian National Railway also updated its FY24 guidance to approx CC$8.01 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.60.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNI

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CNI stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $125.19. 318,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,453. The company has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.58 and a 200-day moving average of $122.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.