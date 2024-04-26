Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 410.6% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Calfrac Well Services Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CFWFF traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47.
Calfrac Well Services Company Profile
