Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 410.6% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Calfrac Well Services Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CFWFF traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

