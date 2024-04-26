Bfsg LLC Makes New Investment in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,785,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,065,000 after purchasing an additional 39,929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,319,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,256,000 after purchasing an additional 191,613 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,125,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,179,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,008,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,306,000 after purchasing an additional 53,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFG. Scotiabank set a $100.00 price target on West Fraser Timber and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WFG stock opened at $78.91 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -65.21 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average is $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.33.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.59%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

