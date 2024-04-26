Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.53.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price target on Baytex Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Insider Activity

Baytex Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total transaction of C$142,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Also, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total value of C$142,000.00. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

BTE stock opened at C$5.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.85. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.37.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.7398601 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is -27.27%.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Featured Articles

