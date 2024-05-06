QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given Neutral Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $190.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.36.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.9 %

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QCOM stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.17. 521,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,659,256. The company has a market cap of $202.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.69 and its 200-day moving average is $147.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $183.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 253,893 shares in the company, valued at $46,208,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 253,893 shares in the company, valued at $46,208,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,260 shares of company stock worth $7,429,728 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $629,000. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

