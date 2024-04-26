Bank of New Hampshire Cuts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 1.1% of Bank of New Hampshire’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,107.56.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $11.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,042.93. 125,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,102. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,097.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,014.62.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

