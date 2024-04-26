Bailard Inc. Sells 37 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHE. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 32.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Chemed by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.0% in the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 1.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total transaction of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total transaction of $1,704,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,808 shares of company stock valued at $10,184,531 in the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE:CHE traded down $7.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $566.02. The stock had a trading volume of 36,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,123. The business’s 50 day moving average is $623.76 and its 200-day moving average is $590.54. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $492.84 and a one year high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.61%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

