Bailard Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 73,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the third quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 97,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $4.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,415,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,963,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $462.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

