Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Short Interest Update

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the March 31st total of 29,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of JG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,091. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83. Aurora Mobile has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $8.80.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 30.47% and a negative net margin of 21.65%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Aurora Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.

