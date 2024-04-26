Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $8 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF were worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,603,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,677,000 after buying an additional 726,633 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,970,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 190,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 26,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 295,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,184 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSUS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,844 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average is $65.73.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.