Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $7.31 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 672.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 33.3% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 99,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $12.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $728.82. 200,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,169. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.68 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $149.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.60, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $760.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $706.80.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $782.85.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

