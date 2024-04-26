Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 166,284 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 1,797.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 175,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,284 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.19% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMFL. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,152,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,050,000 after buying an additional 595,535 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,911,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,457,000 after buying an additional 213,527 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,730,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,158,000 after buying an additional 29,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 524.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,198,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,212,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after purchasing an additional 39,325 shares in the last quarter.

OMFL opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.2461 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

