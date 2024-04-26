American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $266,987.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $266,987.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,078 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMH opened at $35.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 104.00%.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

